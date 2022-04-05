Smash and grab thieves target State Street Macy's, Lenscrafters on Michigan Ave, police say

Chicago police are investigating smash-and-grab burglaries at the Macy's on State Street and a Michigan Avenue Lenscrafters Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if the break-ins are related.

Police responded to a reported burglary at the Macy's in the first block of North State Street at about 4:28 a.m. and found broken glass on the west side of the store.

A security officer told officers that two suspects broke in and tried to take sunglasses, but dropped them after being confronted by the guard, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in a white van with a third suspect waiting inside.

At about 4:59 a.m., another break-in was reported in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue where thieves broke the front glass window of a Lenscrafters store. The suspects took merchandise from the store and fled in an unknown direction.

At this time, investigators say they have no description of any suspects in either case.

"It's disturbing. I live downtown and we've been reading the reports about a lot of the break-ins that's been occurring here lately," said downtown resident Brandon Pendleton.

"It's that it continues to happen," said Matthew Kaye, who works downtown. "I think there always will be attempts, but hopefully there's more prevention."

And, that prevention, could come in a new $5.3 million program to help with crimes in Chicago.

The city is now offering to pick-up the tab to install and access security cameras at homes and businesses to have more surveillance across the city to catch criminals.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.