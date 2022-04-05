ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Smash and grab thieves target State Street Macy's, Lenscrafters on Michigan Ave, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMCCq_0ezkCoDC00

Chicago police are investigating smash-and-grab burglaries at the Macy's on State Street and a Michigan Avenue Lenscrafters Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if the break-ins are related.

Police responded to a reported burglary at the Macy's in the first block of North State Street at about 4:28 a.m. and found broken glass on the west side of the store.

Macy's burglary: Merchandise stolen from State Street store after window broken, Chicago police say

A security officer told officers that two suspects broke in and tried to take sunglasses, but dropped them after being confronted by the guard, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in a white van with a third suspect waiting inside.

At about 4:59 a.m., another break-in was reported in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue where thieves broke the front glass window of a Lenscrafters store. The suspects took merchandise from the store and fled in an unknown direction.

At this time, investigators say they have no description of any suspects in either case.

"It's disturbing. I live downtown and we've been reading the reports about a lot of the break-ins that's been occurring here lately," said downtown resident Brandon Pendleton.

"It's that it continues to happen," said Matthew Kaye, who works downtown. "I think there always will be attempts, but hopefully there's more prevention."

And, that prevention, could come in a new $5.3 million program to help with crimes in Chicago.

The city is now offering to pick-up the tab to install and access security cameras at homes and businesses to have more surveillance across the city to catch criminals.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 17

IGIT
3d ago

why aren't they caught are they getting orders to stand down?all these carjackings, shootings robberies if We have new leadership this wouldn't be happening

Reply
9
Jerome Brown
3d ago

Maybe Lightfoot should reassign some of the Cops from her security detail to guard these stores at night.

Reply
7
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

19-year-old woman killed, man seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking […]
CHICAGO, IL
