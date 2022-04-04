UNC vs. Kansas — Best bet to win the NCAA Tournament Final | NCAA | FOX BET LIVE

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
The stage is set for Monday’s NCAA men’s championship showdown between No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina. Based on the seed discrepancies, one may try to bill this title matchup as a David vs. Goliath clash. However, the early betting odds don’t depict an overly lopsided...
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball fans will tune in to watch the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels play for a national title at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Monday night. New Orleans’ own and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared his pick to win it all. It’s always […]
Minutes after Kansas basketball took down North Carolina to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, the Jayhawk players and coaches took to the stage on the court to hoist the trophy.
Moments before, though, NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the crowd.
"This fanbase is extraordinary. We're so excited for you. Here to present the...
The Kansas Jayhawks are National Champions after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels last night 72-69. Kansas overcame a 15-point deficit at halftime, the largest in national championship history, to capture its first title since 2008. Meanwhile, North Carolina ran out of gas in the second half as they couldn't keep momentum rolling from their huge win over Duke in the Final Four. Skip Bayless reacts to the blown lead.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our North Carolina Kansas prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
Comments / 0