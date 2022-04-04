UNC vs. Kansas — Best bet to win the NCAA Tournament Final | NCAA | FOX BET LIVE

The Kansas Jayhawks are National Champions after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels last night 72-69. Kansas overcame a 15-point deficit at halftime, the largest in national championship history, to capture its first title since 2008. Meanwhile, North Carolina ran out of gas in the second half as they couldn't keep momentum rolling from their huge win over Duke in the Final Four. Skip Bayless reacts to the blown lead.

KANSAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO