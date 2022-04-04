ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Massage therapist arrested after woman says he secretly filmed her at Smyrna business

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vnhn7_0eziyG2Y00

SMYRNA, Ga. — A licensed massage therapist in Smyrna is accused of recording a massage session on his cellphone, without his client’s consent.

Deon Milton is charged with sexual battery and could be charged with a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the criminal warrant, Milton is accused of inappropriately touching his client during a 2-hour massage session last Wednesday at The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL in Smyrna.

The victim told police she noticed a cellphone inside of a cubby hole with a red dot on and her image on the front screen.

After Milton allegedly touched her inappropriately, that is when she said she noticed the cellphone.

“Now that’s scary. That’s really creepy. That’s disgusting,” said Michele Williams, who gets her hair done at a salon near the massage parlor.

According to the warrant, the victim texted Milton after she left, to make sure he deleted everything from his phone.

During a text message exchange between the two, Milton told the victim he deleted the recording.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Milton apologized several times and said quote, “You saw me delete it. I have nothing else. I should’ve asked. That’s on me, I’ll live with that. I’m gratefully sorry. Me not thinking and being in the moment.”

Milton also told the victim he recorded the video for work and forgot to turn the camera off.

A woman who didn’t want to go on camera said she received two massages from Milton in the past and said she never encountered a problem.

According to reviews on Milton’s Instagram business page and Google, there aren’t complaints about his work.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Woman arrested after giving her newborn to stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman has been arrested after police said she gave her newborn to a stranger over the weekend while walking down a Corpus Christi street. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the area of Comanche St. and Port Ave. on Sunday night around 10:30 for reports of the woman walking down Comanche St. asking strangers to take her baby.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
Smyrna, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Massage Parlor#Tv News
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 case

GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia couple was arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say one of them was wearing a University of Georgia hat during the chaos. After looking at video recorded from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy