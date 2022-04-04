Massage therapist arrested after woman says he secretly filmed her at Smyrna business

SMYRNA, Ga. — A licensed massage therapist in Smyrna is accused of recording a massage session on his cellphone, without his client’s consent.

Deon Milton is charged with sexual battery and could be charged with a felony.

According to the criminal warrant, Milton is accused of inappropriately touching his client during a 2-hour massage session last Wednesday at The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL in Smyrna.

The victim told police she noticed a cellphone inside of a cubby hole with a red dot on and her image on the front screen.

After Milton allegedly touched her inappropriately, that is when she said she noticed the cellphone.

“Now that’s scary. That’s really creepy. That’s disgusting,” said Michele Williams, who gets her hair done at a salon near the massage parlor.

According to the warrant, the victim texted Milton after she left, to make sure he deleted everything from his phone.

During a text message exchange between the two, Milton told the victim he deleted the recording.

Milton apologized several times and said quote, “You saw me delete it. I have nothing else. I should’ve asked. That’s on me, I’ll live with that. I’m gratefully sorry. Me not thinking and being in the moment.”

Milton also told the victim he recorded the video for work and forgot to turn the camera off.

A woman who didn’t want to go on camera said she received two massages from Milton in the past and said she never encountered a problem.

According to reviews on Milton’s Instagram business page and Google, there aren’t complaints about his work.

