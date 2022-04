Drivers across the U.S. are feeling the pinch amid higher gas prices, and truckers are feeling some of the worst pain at the pump. "[It] used to cost about $800 to fill up — now we're talking a $1,000 [to] $1,100 to fill up a 250 gallon tank," Jacinda Duran, a third generation trucker who works for Blackburn Energy, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's rising every day, literally you see fuel prices go up 40 cents, 50 cents, 60 cents overnight. An average fuel week was about $1,500 [or] $1600. Now it's $2,400 a week."

