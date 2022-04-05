WEATHER UPDATE: As rain clears, soggy Atlanta braces for 2nd day of storms

As of 5PM Tuesday- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will begin around 8AM Tomorrow morning as a strong cold front approaches us. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for tomorrow due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for several counties from 10AM-9PM tomorrow. The hours of 2-6PM seem to have the highest chance of severe storms, and those will likely be in the Augusta area and further south and east. Our biggest threats are heavy rain and gusty winds, with an isolated hail and tornado threat. A few more storms will continue on and off until midnight. Rain totals will be between 0.5-1.5 inches.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO