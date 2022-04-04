ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Proum, MD

 1 day ago

This physician is a member...

deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Semaglutide: A Promising Weight Loss Drug

Originally Posted On: https://compoundingrxusa.com/blog/semaglutide-weight-loss-drug/. Semaglutide is a breakthrough treatment for people who struggle with serious, chronic weight management challenges. First isolated as an effective diabetes drug, this insulin-boosting medication is now available to patients who need to lose a significant amount of weight in a consistent way and achieve results long-term. This treatment method doesn’t rely on stimulants, harmful crash diets, unsustainable exercise plans, or any other mechanism that can jeopardize the patient’s overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Alexandra Page, MD, FAAOS, appointed chair of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Board of Specialty Societies

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California orthopaedic surgeon Alexandra (Alexe) Page, MD, FAAOS, was named chair of the Board of Specialty Societies (BOS) for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). She will assume the position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022. Dr. Page...
POZ

Can CAR-T Therapy Enhanced With Autophagy Drugs Lead to an HIV Cure?

Over half a million dollars was awarded to HIV scientists in the latest round of grants from amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Specifically, Anjie Zhen, PhD, of the University of California at Los Angeles received a $100,000 research grant to explore a unique method of boosting CAR-T therapy in hopes of leading to an HIV cure. And three young grantees each received a Mathilde Krim fellowship of $150,000. The fellowships are named after Krim, who helped found amfAR and publicly fought prejudice against those living with HIV.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Wireless pain management for drug-resistant conditions offers promising alternative to surgery, study finds

Using a 1-millimeter-sized wireless implant to stimulate peripheral nerves from within blood vessels has the potential to treat neuropathic pain resistant to medical therapy, according to a team of multi-institutional researchers including Sunil A. Sheth, MD, of UTHealth Houston. Sheth, an associate professor of neurology and director of the vascular...
HOUSTON, TX
scitechdaily.com

Improving Symptoms in Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression Using Pharmacogenetics

CAMH-led clinical trial provides further evidence for widespread use of pharmacogenetic testing in prescribing anti-depressants. Pharmacogenetic testing was associated with nearly a two-fold (89 percent) increase in remission rates compared to treatment as usual in a Centre for Addiction and Mental Health- (CAMH-)led clinical study just published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTLA.com

Vuity eye drops could replace reading glasses

An eye drop medication approved by the FDA in December could replace reading glasses for those experiencing age-related, near-sighted blurry vision. Ophthalmologist Dr. Daniel LaRoche discusses the uses and potential side effects of Vuity eye drops. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 3, 2022.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare creates billing code for preventive COVID-19 antibody treatment

CMS released a Medicare payment code for administering a combination antibody treatment authorized for the prevention of COVID-19 in certain patients. The payment code, effective Feb. 24, is for Evusheld. The FDA last month authorized a revised dose of the drug when it is used for prevention of COVID-19. The medication is for certain adults and pediatric patients who have compromised immune systems or who are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to a history of severe adverse reaction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Activists call for adding new Alzheimer’s drug to Medicare coverage

Protesters in Washington on Tuesday urged federal officials to reverse course and expand Medicare coverage for the first new FDA-approved treatment for Alzheimer’s in nearly two decades. Around 100 activists rallied outside Health and Human Services offices to voice opposition to January’s preliminary decision from the Centers for Medicare...
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Cost of postoperative sepsis in Vietnam

Despite improvements in medical care, the burden of sepsis remains high. In this study, we evaluated the incremental cost associated with postoperative sepsis and the impact of postoperative sepsis on clinical outcomes among surgical patients in Vietnam. We used the national database that contained 1,241,893 surgical patients undergoing seven types of surgery. We controlled the balance between the groups of patients using propensity score matching method. Generalized gamma regression and logistic regression were utilized to estimate incremental cost, readmission, and reexamination associated with postoperative sepsis. The average incremental cost associated with postoperative sepsis was 724.1 USD (95% CI 553.7"“891.7) for the 30Â days after surgery, which is equivalent to 28.2% of the per capita GDP in Vietnam in 2018. The highest incremental cost was found in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery, at 2,897 USD (95% CI 530.7"“5263.2). Postoperative sepsis increased patient odds of readmission (OR"‰="‰6.40; 95% CI 6.06"“6.76), reexamination (OR"‰="‰1.67; 95% CI 1.58"“1.76), and also associated with 4.9Â days longer of hospital length of stay among surgical patients. Creating appropriate prevention strategies for postoperative sepsis is extremely important, not only to improve the quality of health care but also to save health financial resources each year.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Susan Winslow Promoted to Macmillan Learning CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Macmillan Learning, a division of the family-owned global media company Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, announced that Susan Winslow has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer. In this new role, she will oversee the company’s short and long-term global growth, and continue leading the company’s digital transformation in support of all students, no matter their background or abilities.
BUSINESS

