ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva Responds to Manager Thomas Tuchel Praise on Achievements

By Jago Hemming
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva took part in an interview this week in which he responded to comments from manager Thomas Tuchel praising the Brazil international. The 37-year-old has been a part of the Chelsea ranks since joining from Paris-Saint Germain back in the summer of 2020, where he played under the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Wayne Rooney advises Manchester United to ‘look to the future’ amid Cristiano Ronaldo struggles

Wayne Rooney has advised Manchester United to move on from his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and instead focus on “younger, hungry players” to improve the club.Rooney spent several seasons alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese forward’s first spell at United.Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer and has produced a reasonable goal-scoring season but struggled for game-to-game consistency amid wider problems at the club.His former teammate Rooney believes that the signing has not worked out as hoped, and urged his former club to “look to the future” rather than to the 37-year-old.Asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Jorginho working with psychotherapist to get over Italy’s World Cup heartbreak as Chelsea aim to retain Champions League

CHELSEA star Jorginho has been working with a Brazilian psychotherapist to help him get over Italy's World Cup heartbreak. Rafael Barreiros has worked with the Blues midfielder since Euro 2020 and helped Jorginho prepare mentally for matches. Barreiros specialises in neurolinguistics and hypnotherapy but has concentrated on helping Jorginho emotionally,...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Paris
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

After Saturday’s shocking and whopper of a bee-sting, we turn our attentions to the big one, the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the home leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. It’s a game for which we should need no extra motivation, but we have it now thanks to Brentford, and we’re certainly going to have to be at our very best.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Tuchel believes absence of Ancelotti would boost Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the potential absence of rival manager Carlo Ancelotti for the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday would hand his team a slight edge going into the quarterfinals. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy