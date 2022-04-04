ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Today is Indiana's May primary voter registration deadline

By IPB News
wboi.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers have until the close of business if they want to register in person at their local county election administrator’s office. But they have until midnight if they register online at IndianaVoters.com. On the website, you can...

www.wboi.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
iheart.com

Florida's GOP Continues To A Build Voter Registration Advantage

The Florida Division of Election's latest voter registration update is in reflecting all voter registrations as of February 28th. The news continues to be positive for Republicans, while it is increasingly problematic for Florida’s Democrats. After a year in which Florida’s Democrats lost hundreds of thousands of registered voters, it's been more of the same through the first two months of this midterm election year.
FLORIDA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor signs six pieces of legislation into law, confirms Omicron sub-variant found in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and provided an update on a sub-variant of Omicron. • Senate Bill 104, which establishes in state law the Employment First Council to better serve and empower Kentuckians with disabilities and provide greater opportunities for these citizens and their families;
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Public Radio#Radio Stations#Hoosiers#Indianavoters Com#Ipb News#Kbia Radio#Wspy Radio
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyWabashValley.com

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Indiana’s here

(Stacker) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.
1070 KHMO-AM

See Missouri’s List of The Top 6 Billionaires in The State

We can only dream about winning millions through a state lottery, but these business moguls hit Missouri's Billionaire list for 2022. I can't even imagine what it would be like to have millions of dollars let alone billions, but these Missouri tycoons come from major industries in finance, investments, and technology and have put that in the billion-dollar category. Stacker reports that six people made this year's list including:
MISSOURI STATE
95.3 MNC

Concerns raised over Indiana’s new permitless handgun-carry law

Indiana’s new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state’s gun-safety advocates. Under the law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last month, it’ll still be illegal for folks who were barred from carrying a handgun before the measure passed to do so come July, when the law takes effect. But without the permitting process, said Jerald King, president of the Indianapolis-based group Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, that’s a safeguard without any enforcement mechanism.
INDIANA STATE
Bucks County Courier Times

Who's running for U.S. Senate? A look at the May primary election

The retirement of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey leaves a wide-open field of both Democrats and Republicans who wish to replace him. Here's a look at the candidates who have filed to run for U.S. Senate as of Tuesday afternoon. Nominating papers for U.S. Senate, Congress, Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor races in the May 17 were due Tuesday, and additional candidates may come forward before the deadline passes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy