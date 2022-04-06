WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy rain overnight on Long Island; downpours on Thursday

Overnight rain will be heavy at times with rain continuing into early Wednesday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain will bring a total of .50 to .75 of an inch.

There should be a break from the rain Wednesday afternoon and evening before more rain arrives by Thursday evening.

A brief thunderstorm is possible Thursday in Nassau County. There will be moderate to heavy showers that could clear by early Friday.

Weather will improve for the weekend with the slight possibility of some rain Saturday afternoon.