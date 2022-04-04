ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bass Street was home to Nashville’s first post-Emancipation Black neighborhood. Descendants want to keep its memory alive

By Khalil Ekulona, Steve Haruch
wpln.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story first aired on our daily show, This Is Nashville. Listen to the entire episode on Bass Street and Fort Negley here. The Bass Street Baptist Church once stood at the foot of St. Cloud Hill. The surrounding area was settled first by some of the formerly enslaved people who...

wpln.org

Comments / 1

Olivia Harris
1d ago

What will this generation have to pass along,just death notices!!! My brother,cousin,sister,the pastor wad shot over here,ODed inthe house over there.We stole a car on this street,out ran the police righr here,I fell over there cause my pants fell down but I only did 6mos in the jail.What a legacy they'll leave🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

I-24 in La Vergne closed for hours

Nearly 2 years after 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon was murdered in Franklin. His family says they're one step closer to justice after two arrests have been made in the case. No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Thompson
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Emancipation#Descendants#Racism#Confederacy
The 74

New Proposal to Use Southern Plantations to Teach Kids About Racism

State legislatures across the United States are cracking down on discussions of race and racism in the classroom. School boards are attempting to ban books that deal with difficult histories. Lawmakers are targeting initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Such efforts raise questions about whether students in the U.S. will ever […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL News

Kathy Hanrahan: Keeping my grandma's memory alive

Raleigh, N.C. — I've been thinking a lot about my grandmother lately. She died nearly 15 years ago. That seems like such a long time when I saw it out loud, but sometimes it feels like it just happened. I wonder what she would have thought of my kids....
RALEIGH, NC
Columbia Daily Herald

'Best parade': Mule Day Parade delights crowd during comeback year in Columbia

Crowds from far and wide watched the annual Mule Day Parade with glee after a two-year hiatus as 350 wagons, floats, cars and carriages filed down West 7th Street in Columbia.   Filled with smiling families, Mule Day Queens, elected officials, and of course plenty of mules with clomping hooves, parade participants marched through the downtown artery at 11 a.m. during the week's flagship event. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy