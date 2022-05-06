ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘We won’t give up Ukraine’ refugee says after finding a home in the UK

By Lauren White
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jezb_0ezh5MBn00

A Ukrainian refugee “so happy” to be living in the UK said the bravery of those left behind has made her love her homeland “a hundred times more”.

Fighting forced Sofiia Klimina, 26, to flee her home in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv near the city of Bucha – an area where dead civilians have been pictured in the streets, drawing widespread accusations of war crimes by Russian forces.

Ms Klimina came to the UK at the end of March after finding British couple Neil Baker, 61, and Helen Hayes , 52, on a website connecting sponsors with refugees.

Mr Baker and Ms Hayes, who signed up to the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme when it launched last month, said they “love” having Sofiia in their home in Camberley, Surrey , and “can only empathise with what she has been through”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jfmvg_0ezh5MBn00

“We are a strong people and we won’t give up Ukraine,” Ms Klimina told the PA news agency.

“Our army, our volunteers, and the rest of the people are doing everything possible to save our country. Our people are very united.

“I have started to love our homeland a hundred times more.

“In the UK I am safe and I am happy that I am living with this family.”

Ms Klimina was not aware of the brutality that has recently been depicted in Irpin and Bucha, but said she is “very angry” with the Russian people, many of whom she believes support the war.

“The Russian people have been brainwashed and it is useless to say something to them,” she said.

Ms Klimina, who had only left Ukraine once before, waited in a queue at the Polish border for almost a day before travelling on a packed train to Poland where refugees lay in the vestibule.

From there, she travelled to Germany, the Netherlands, and Brussels before reaching the UK.

“The hardest thing about the journey was the unknown,” she said.

“The feeling of not knowing what was coming or what was happening. You don’t know where you will live.”

Her elderly grandparents remain in Ukraine, sheltering in basements in the Donetsk region where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to refocus his troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoPaB_0ezh5MBn00

In 2014, Ms Klimina’s family were bombed out of their homes in the region when Russian forces annexed Crimea. She fought in the Ukrainian army for more than three years and trained as a nurse.

“It was very hard to leave Ukraine and I sometimes wish I could go back to see my family who remain there,” she said.

Her UK hosts are planning to help Ms Klimina improve her English speaking skills and translate her Ukrainian medical qualifications so she can continue her nursing career in the UK.

Eight days after Mr Baker and Ms Hayes applied to sponsor Ms Klimina, the Government granted her permission to travel.

Mr Baker believes they are “the lucky ones” to have gone through the process so quickly, as thousands of British hosts are waiting weeks for a response to their sponsorship applications.

He said: “It’s almost as though there isn’t a war on. They’re processing applications merrily as if everything’s normal, but nothing is normal.

“We do not understand why the Home Office cannot bring people over. They have sponsors waiting for them.”

It’s almost as though there isn’t a war on. They’re processing applications merrily as if everything’s normal, but nothing is normal

Neil Baker

So far, 4,700 visas from the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been issued and 32,200 applications have been received.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.

“We have streamlined the process so valid passport holders do not have to attend in-person appointments before arriving in the UK, simplified our forms and boosted caseworker numbers, while ensuring vital security checks are carried out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hayes
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#War Crimes#Visas#Ukrainian#Russian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy