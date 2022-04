Jason Aldean has decided that four kids is plenty. He recently told Audacy’s Josh, Rachael and Grunwald that he and his second wife, Brittany, are done having kids after welcoming son Memphis and daughter Navy within the past four years. He said, “I think we’re good. I think she probably would go one more time, but I’m like, ‘we got one of each and they’re awesome and you know… I’m good.”

