Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) provide a non-custodial solution, as well as lower fees, anonymity and global availability for users. WingRiders is a decentralized exchange that uses an Automated Market Maker (AMM) model and the Extended Unspent Transaction Output (EUTXO) model. The EUTXXO model addresses some of the limitations of DEXs built on account-based blockchains like Etherum.WingRiders aims to provide a secure platform that allows users to exchange tokens without the use of intermediaries or native usage of the Cardano network.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO