Report: WR DeAndre Carter visiting Chargers

By Gavino Borquez
 1 day ago
Looking to solidify their special teams department ahead of the 2022 season, the Chargers are meeting with a return man.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Los Angeles is expected to host wide receiver DeAndre Carter on a visit on Tuesday.

In 2021, Carter played for the Commanders, where he returned 16 punts for 134 yards (8.4 yards per return) and 36 kickoffs for 904 yards (25.1 YPR). He also caught 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter has spent time with the Bears, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, Patriots, Ravens, and Raiders.

The Bolts’ return specialist from last season, Andre Roberts, remains a free agent.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

