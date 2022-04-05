ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg High School students host 'We Say Gay' rally

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 1 day ago

Stroudsburg High School students drew dozens of allies and advocates to Courthouse Square to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQ legislation on Sunday evening.

Led by organizers Jessica Brady, 17, and Sophie Howard, 17, the hour-long "We Say Gay" protest— a play on the recently-approved Florida House Bill, 1557, labelled "Don't Say Gay" by detractors— featured speeches by community LGBTQ members and their supporters, shedding light on the issues at hand which have been spreading across the country, and may even make their way into the commonwealth.

"My name is Jessica, I attend Stroudsburg High School, and I am gay. I helped pull this together today because I strongly believe that the Florida House Bill 1557, 'Parental Rights and Education,' harms kids like me and younger throughout the state of Florida. It's aimed to solve a problem that doesn't even exist," Brady said, surrounded by fellow students, parents, politicians and other advocates bearing bright signs reading "We Say Gay" and other messages of support.

She went on to note that she had never even heard the term 'gay' in her elementary schooling, and only first heard it in news coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead and 53 wounded.

"A hateful man believed that he had the right to take the lives of 49 LGBTQ people. Think about that. The first time I heard the group that I am a part of talked about on the news was because they were murdered—murdered in the same state that just passed this horrendous law. If we can't say 'gay' does that mean we just forget about those 49 people too?"

Brady went on to say that HB 1557 implied there was something wrong with being gay, transgender or otherwise, noting "not only is it harmful to kids that are these things, but it also validates the hatred that too many kids and adults in America have in their hearts."

The bill, which opponents have called out for being overly-broad and vague, essentially constrains instruction on gender and sexuality in early education, potentially even beyond that, and allows parents to pursue legal action against a school for violating the bill.

One of the more contentious elements of the legislation includes the lines "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The bill's preamble also restricts "classroom discussion" of those topics, potentially preventing students from even discussing their or their families' LGBTQ identities. Furthermore, the terms "age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" have been called into question for their subjective nature, with a possibility that parents, educators and administrators could disagree over how exactly that applies.

Brady, citing statistics on the prevalence of mental health issues, self harm and suicide attempts among young LGBTQ individuals, stated that the limitations of HB 1557 could cause further issues among the group as it limits a safe space to discuss an important element of their lives.

"Straight kids are not the ones in danger here," Brady said. "The Republicans in Florida have proven that they would rather go great lengths to make sure that their poor little child doesn't find out that their classmate has two dads, or that their favorite teacher is in a happy lesbian marriage. They would rather pursue these measures than ensure that a trans kid lives long enough to see tomorrow."

Howard pointed out that her own school allows for an open environment that promotes discussion of LGBTQ topics, "using school as a safe environment to express themselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qclrE_0ezfnuIq00

"When we think about Florida and the other states passing the bill right now, they do not have a safe place at school," Howard said. "We are here today to raise awareness for what is going on and those kids that don't have a safe place anymore."

Attendees were then welcomed to contribute their own stories and thoughts on the subject, with several students standing up to illustrate the prospective effects that a bill similar to HB 1557 could have in the Keystone State.John Gerkhardt, speaking on behalf of himself and Rep. Maureen Madden, noted the importance of engaging in politics in order to prevent restrictive legislation from doing harm to the LGBTQ community.

"There may be some of us here who think, 'Well something like what's happened in Florida can't happen here. It's Pennsylvania, we're not like that.' I'm here to tell you the only reason some of these things haven't already happened here in the last eight years is because of Gov. Wolf," Gerkhardt said, adding that without pro-LGBTQ representatives in government, "what's happening in Florida, in Texas, in Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma—I could go on and on—it will happen here, too."

Andi Schubert, 14, a home-schooled student from the area, shared their passion for everyone to get involved in the fight against "Don't Say Gay," challenging the notion that open discussion would affect a child's sexuality one way or the other.

"Everyone assumed I was straight, everyone assumed I was cis-gender, and I wasn't. That's not because I read some books about gay people, it's not because I read some books about a trans character—though that is actually how I realized I was non-binary. I have also read books about straight kids. That did not turn me straight," Schubert said, later adding that it was better for parents who are concerned about their child's sexuality to "focus on making your children safe, don't focus on making your children straight."

SHS student Mattie Konklin, 16, detailed prospective scenarios in which a student is asked to draw a picture of their family, only to be told that "your family is too inappropriate to show to the rest of your first grade class," being that "it would upset the other children to see that you have two fathers."

"Confusion overwhelms you as you sit back at your desk. All the other kids smile and have happy chatter about their mothers and fathers. You wonder, 'Why do I have to hide? Why am I different?" Konklin said.

Konklin went on to provide another example of growing up in a household that regarded the LGBTQ community as "ungodly and wrong," only to eventually find that the child in question later identifies with that community. While sharing the news with fellow classmates, all are supportive and welcoming, though this discussion must be kept outside of the home.

"Your teacher overhears and is forced to tell your parents, or else she might lose her job," Konklin said, highlighting a portion of HB 1557 that requires parents to be informed if and when children receive mental, emotional or physical health services, with some limited exclusions related to possible abuse, abandonment or neglect.

"The teacher now has to decide between keeping her student safe and keeping her family afloat," Conklin said. "Ultimately, she chooses her family and reaches out to your parents. Once your parents find out, you are screamed at, punished, dehumanized. Your parents kick you out, and now, at 13 years old, you are homeless. Or, perhaps they decide to send you to conversion therapy in order to 'fix' the unchangeable reality of who you are."

Brady's mother, Andrea Bachmann-Brady, applauded her daughter and her friends and fellow students for standing up and speaking about their rights and the legislation that could damage them.

"I think our are really brave for coming out, I think they need to be heard, and they don't need the discrimination," Bachmann-Brady said. "They don't. I'd rather have an LGBTQ daughter than have to bury my daughter at 17 years old. That's all I have to say. And I will support her and you guys 'til the end."

Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst commended Brady, Howard and other young activists that are standing up for their rights and beliefs.

"I'm thankful for it because there's just so many kids that age that aren't involved, or maybe they think certain thoughts but they don't get involved. So to have young leaders, no matter what it's for, stand up for what they believe in is always inspiring," Probst said.

With the spread of anti-LGBTQ legislation increasing across the nation, Brady and Howard had a message for any lawmakers attempting to bring such measures to their home state.

"Oh, I'd keep fighting it," Brady said. "I mean, there's been things in Pennsylvania that have popped up—not regarding 'Don't Say Gay' yet, but trans women in sports. I think it's really dangerous, what's happening in Florida, because once one state passes, I feel like it makes them feel like they can (do something like that). So, if there was a legislator in Pennsylvania (considering a 'Don't Say Gay' bill), I'd be sending them a strongly worded email."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg High School students host 'We Say Gay' rally

Comments / 42

Binky Laynes
1d ago

All this shows me is that they didn’t read the bill… and if they did, they are ok with sexualizing 5-9 year olds. Teachers need to stick to ABCs and 123s. Keep sexual topics OUT OF THE CLASSROOM! these are babies yet!

Reply(1)
57
Dorothy Middaugh
1d ago

These kids have no clue what the bill means. They also don't have a clue what being gay really means. They're try too immature to realize what's going on.

Reply(7)
17
Just Me This Time
1d ago

how about we just send the kids to school naked so the can get the body parts and sexual orientation part out of the way. education seems to have taken a back seat to liberals.

Reply
17
Person
Sophie Howard
