Public Safety

Son charged with murder after mother’s dismembered body found in trash bag on Canadian street

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 4 days ago

Police in Canada have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of his mother, days after her dismembered body was found in a plastic trash bag inside a shopping cart left on a street.

Toronto police officers found the body of Tien Ly, 46, at Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue in the Leslieville neighbourhood of Toronto on 28 March at about 1.30pm.

There were obvious signs of trauma to the body, including dismemberment.

Police appealed for witnesses who may have seen a person pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black trash bags at any time after 10am that morning.

Ms Ly, a manicurist, was identified by her distinctive nails, pictures of which were released to the public.

Officers immediately began searching for her son Dallas Ly.

They were initially concerned for his safety having seen the state of the apartment the pair shared a short walk from where the body was found.

On Saturday, police arrested Mr Ly and charged him with second-degree murder .

He made a brief zoom court appearance at Old City Hall on Sunday morning and was remanded in custody, according to The Toronto Star . He is set to appear again on Friday.

There were 85 murders in Toronto in 2021, up from 71 in 2020, according to the city’s police force.

More than half were the results of shootings, and 16 were stabbings.

