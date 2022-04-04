ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, TX

Mannino sets WHS track and field record

East Texas News
 2 days ago

NEWTON – The Woodville varsity and junior varsity boys and varsity girls track and field athletes racked up the points at the Newton Eagle Relays last week at Newton High School. The girls came in first place with 196 points, overall, and the boys finished in fourth, with 69 points, cumulatively....

