Special Election Held For Pa. House Seats In 19th, 24th Legislative Districts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was Election Day in two of Pennsylvania’s legislative districts.

Voters elected two new state House members. More than 90,000 residents were eligible to vote in the districts.

The elections were held to fill the two State House seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his chief of staff, Jake Wheatley. The seats represent the 19th and 24th Legislative districts in the state.

In the 24th district, Democrat Martell Covington ran against Republican Todd Koger. Covington is the projected winner. In the 19th district, Democrat Aerion Abney ran unopposed.

The polls closed at 8 p.m., and KDKA-TV is awaiting official results.