Pittsburgh, PA

Special Election Held For Pa. House Seats In 19th, 24th Legislative Districts

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was Election Day in two of Pennsylvania’s legislative districts.

Voters elected two new state House members. More than 90,000 residents were eligible to vote in the districts.

The elections were held to fill the two State House seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his chief of staff, Jake Wheatley. The seats represent the 19th and 24th Legislative districts in the state.

In the 24th district, Democrat Martell Covington ran against Republican Todd Koger. Covington is the projected winner. In the 19th district, Democrat Aerion Abney ran unopposed.

The polls closed at 8 p.m., and KDKA-TV is awaiting official results.

CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
