Column: National Library Workers Day

Elaine Powell set her alarm and jumped on her computer just after midnight so she could find the first time she appeared in the U.S. population count — information she had to wait more than seven decades to see.Powell, who was born in 1946, found her name recorded at a St. Louis address early Friday, shortly after the federal archives released digitized individual records of 151 million people from the 1950 census. But that was just the beginning. She's now hoping the records will help her track down information about a great-grandmother she never knew. “When you’re a family historian...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO