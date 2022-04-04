Curious about radical self-care? It's simpler than you think.

Emotional intelligence can reveal a lot about a person's personality and now there's a new test to measure this by reading a robot's face.Nikola the android has been created by Japanese researchers at the RIKEN Guardian Robot Project and it can successfully convey six of the basic human emotions.From a raise or furrowing of an eyebrow to a smile or stare down, Nikola is able to express happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust.This is thanks to 29 pneumatic actuators built into Nikola's face which are able to control a network of artificial muscles, and so Nikola is able to...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO