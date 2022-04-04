Are your IBS symptoms more challenging to manage than they were a year ago? You're not alone

Women are 700 per cent more likely than men to have a “debilitating” gut disease called microscopic colitis, new research has found.The study, carried out by Guts UK, demanded more research is conducted to work out why the gender gap exists to ensure women are diagnosed more quickly and treatment for the illness improves.Guts UK, a leading charity, noted microscopic colitis is an inflammation of the large intestine which leads to tummy pain, frequent and watery diarrhoea during the day and night-time, as well as weight loss, fatigue, and faecal incontinence.Campaigners noted microscopic colitis can be “debilitating” - massively damaging...
