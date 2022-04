Mornin’. I hope you’re enjoying yours because tonight is going to hurt. You know what’s ahead. There is one more college basketball game to be played before the book is closed on the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, the two remaining teams are two of our bigger rivals as Kansas and North Carolina meet in tonight’s championship game. Adding to the pain, Kentucky beat Kansas and North Carolina by a combined 47 points in the regular season.

2 DAYS AGO