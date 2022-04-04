ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Innocence doesn’t mean freedom for Missouri inmates, senate bill could help change that

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Parson appointed Mark Smith, of Piedmont, as the new Wayne County Coroner. One Heartland wedding venue owner says she is booking...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MO
Government
City
East Prairie, MO
City
Piedmont, MO
County
Wayne County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Police
People

South Carolina Begins Offering Firing Squad Executions for Death Row Inmates, Now 1 of 4 States

South Carolina has become the fourth state to allow executions by firing squad as an option for prisoners on death row. After legislation passed in May 2021 to expand the state's means of execution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced in a statement Friday that they've completed a $53,600 renovation of their Capital Punishment Facility to allow for firing squad executions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
KFVS12

Case against former SEMO Police Officer moves forward

With warmer weather hopefully heading our way soon, you may start to notice a few bees flying around. What started as a Chaffee woman getting id of a few items on her porch, turned into a big community effort to help hundreds in need. Update on Juden Creek chemical cleanup.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy