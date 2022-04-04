TV Station Finds Video of Prince Age 11

A young rising star of the social media music scene has died. Lil Bo Weep, the Australian singer, born as Winona Brooks, passed away at age 22. Here’s what we know. Lil Bo Weep (née Winona Brooks) died Thursday, Mar. 3, according to a Facebook statement made by her father, Matthew Schofield. “This weekend, we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote. “She fought hard against her demons as we all did side-by-side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again, but she could not fight anymore, and we lost her.”
Comments / 1