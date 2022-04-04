ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

TV Station Finds Video of Prince Age 11

By Kurt Owens
104star.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTV Station WCCO in Minneapolis was looking through archive footage while working on a story comparing this year’s local...

www.104star.com

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lil Bo Weep: 5 things To Know About The YouTube Star Dead At 22

A young rising star of the social media music scene has died. Lil Bo Weep, the Australian singer, born as Winona Brooks, passed away at age 22. Here’s what we know. Lil Bo Weep (née Winona Brooks) died Thursday, Mar. 3, according to a Facebook statement made by her father, Matthew Schofield. “This weekend, we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote. “She fought hard against her demons as we all did side-by-side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again, but she could not fight anymore, and we lost her.”
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

WATCH: Video captures bear picking on the wrong two pigs

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a pair of pigs fighting off a black bear who climbed into their fenced enclosure in New Milford, Connecticut. Ring security video showed the bear climbing into the pen and going after a white pig named Mary. Mary ran at the bear, who momentarily backed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Mail

YouTube couple 'Saucy and Honey', 24 and 25, are arrested after they film themselves hiding inside a Target overnight for bizarre social media challenge: Lifestyle bloggers insist they have 'no regrets'

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
iheart.com

Security Camera Films Pair of Entities Descending from Sky in Mexico?

A particularly peculiar piece of footage from Mexico appears to show a pair of entities descending from the sky and frightening a group of dogs before fleeing the scene. According to a local media report, the very weird video was captured by a security camera in the community of San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and popped up online late last week. The puzzling footage, which can be seen above, begins with what seems to be two somewhat transparent forms slowly floats down from the night sky until the oddities touch the ground. At that point, a trio of dogs at the location begin frantically reacting to the eerie intrusion while keeping a safe distance from the 'visitors.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Station Wcco
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
inputmag.com

MyPillow guy blows $1 million every month on his 'YouTube competitor'

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and alleged former lover of Jane Krakowski, has successfully launched a website. Frank Speech is a video-streaming platform that’s a precursor to the social network he promised last year — and now he’s now spending upwards of $1 million every single month to keep it up and running, apparently.
BUSINESS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
Seacoast Current

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
BOSTON, MA
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy