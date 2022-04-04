Question of the Day - 04 April 2022

If you haven’t already answered this, is it true that the term “86” means to show people out of one’s business establishment and originated in Las Vegas with Benny Binion? (Take them 8 miles out of town and plant them 6 feet under.) Actually, we...
An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
April 4 (Reuters) - The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer -...
In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
The Black Lives Matter Organization was created in 2013 in an effort to highlight the unfair treatment of black people across all the world. Almost a decade has passed since its launch and its impact has helped millions. Unfortunately, the esteemed social movement now sits at the forefront of a scandal.
For those of you who really love to plan your vacations way way way way in advance, this might be just the ticket. When you make your living through advertising like I do, it's hard not to respect such an amusing, eye-catching promotion. And while you'll never be able to use this, (at least we don't think you will), you can leave something incredibly endearing for your descendants.
Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
April 4 (UPI) -- World Rat Day, celebrated annually on April 4, began with an online news group in 2002 as a means to celebrating pet rats around the globe. The holiday was first celebrated in 2002, when members of the Ratlist, an online mailing group for owners of pet rats and other appreciators of the species, discussed the possibility of an annual day to celebrate the intelligent rodents.
April 6 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer will host a new American history series for Fox Nation. The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that Grammer, 67, will host the series Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America. Historic Battles for America will focus on eight key battles in American...
Virtual real estate is booming. In December 2021, one buyer spent $450,000 on a plot of land in rapper Snoop Dogg’s virtual world. Which begs the question, What will be built there?. In the physical world, cities are shaped by innumerable forces. Some are desirable, designed in conversation with...
Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play (opens in new tab), share their accounts with people outside their households.
Looking to score the March 30 (284) Wordle answer? Like you, I'm often in search of the latest techniques to collect for my word puzzling career. They work excellently as bookends for me since I continue to insist on the same favored opening word, day after day. If you have a favorite pick too, maybe you could benefit from changing it up, where I fail to budge?
Drew Magary may never know what caused his traumatic brain injury -- and he's OK with that. The author and popular writer for Defector says he's happily living his life as "slightly damaged goods." In December 2018, Magary, then 42 and a writer for Deadspin, collapsed in a hallway at...
