Tuscaloosa, AL

Georgia and Alabama Even Series

By Taylor Hearn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs suffered a tough 9-3 loss Sunday afternoon to the 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa Alabama. The Dawgs were able to salvage three runs from seven hits. Lacey Fincher provides two of the seven hits. Ellie Armistead also had a clutch home run in...

Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
#Bulldogs
WSPA 7News

Clemson upsets #10 Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson hit three home runs in its 4-3 victory over No. 10 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home series, improved to 19-9, while the Bulldogs dropped to 22-7. The two teams conclude their […]
CLEMSON, SC
