Baseball

Softball Ticket Info for April 11th

By Admin
blackfordathletics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvent tickets are available at the Gate and Online. Please send out the following link to your students, parents,...

blackfordathletics.com

Comments / 0

Grand Island Independent

Tickets on sale today for Ricochet at Heartland Events Center April 30

Country group Ricochet, known for hits like “What Do I Know” and “Daddy’ Money,” will be taking the stage at the Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 30. Special guests include Tate Stevens and the Queens of Country. Show time is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6.
MUSIC
Black Hills Pioneer

Post 164 baseball gives back to the community

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball completed a community service project Saturday morning, at the Children First Daycare and Preschool, in Spearfish. The players and coaches were helping with spring cleanup day. Parker Louks, Post 164’s head baseball coach, said this is a way for a team...
SPEARFISH, SD
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Daddy Yankee Plays Orlando for the Last Time? Get Your Ticket Info Here

Announcement of Daddy Yankee from his websiteImage credit: Canva. It is not often an artist gets to perform for Dick Clark's Rocking New Year's&nbsp;Eve with Ryan Seacrest from their hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico and then just 2 months later call it a career. But this past Sunday, March 20th, 2022,&nbsp;we heard a lot of social media chatter about a surprising announcement from the music world, as the "King Of&nbsp;Reggaeton"&nbsp;Daddy Yankee&nbsp;indicated he was retiring via a message on his website and other social media platforms which have been viewed 10's of millions of times in just 2 days. The update from Daddy Yankee was heartfelt and came via a short video on his home page where the title translates to "At Last I See The Goal" - This message is for you. The synapsis is he is announcing his retirement after 32 years by giving the best&nbsp;album&nbsp;and concert tour. He also plans on enjoying everything the fans have given him. I can not disagree with this strategy, but at just 46 years old, I personally feel this is not the last we will see of Daddy Yankee. See the full announcement here -&nbsp;Daddy Yankee.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Sandusky Register

Sandusky baseball, softball teams brought back to home sites

SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials went to bat for various organizations, vouching local teams should stay at their home sites for, at least, one more year. During a recent public meeting, city commissioners finalized several priority use agreements for area youth baseball and softball teams to cover their 2022 seasons.
SANDUSKY, OH
Villages Daily Sun

Tournaments tee off in peak of golf season

For many Villagers, this marks the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. Oh yeah, and there’s a green jacket being given away this weekend somewhere up the highway. But even as the Masters garners most of the golf world’s attention this week, the calendar’s annual flip to April also ushers in the height of the spring competitive season around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “Everyone’s been playing each other all winter and having some fun,” said Mark Verkey, head PGA professional at Palmer Legends Country Club. “Now it’s time to (showcase) our events while everybody’s still in town.” It begins with The Villages Golf Championships, teeing off today at Palmer Legends with subsequent rounds at Nancy Lopez Legacy and Bonifay country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL

