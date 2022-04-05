ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong storms rolling through the South kill 2, bring tornadoes and damaging winds

By Jason Hanna, Kelly McCleary
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
More than 35 million people are at some level of risk for severe storms Tuesday, from the central Gulf Coast states into the Carolinas, the Storm Prediction Center...

Comments / 31

Martha french French
3d ago

this is about the weather not politics. can some of you people read. GOD BLESS US ALL IN THE PATHS OF THESE STORMS MOVING IN 🙏🙌 SO SORRY TO THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF THE ONE'S THAT HAVE LOSS THERE LIFE. PRAYING FOR ALL. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
9
Avid Diva
4d ago

The Angel of Destruction looms over our country. The debt will be paid, balance will be restored in the name of Christ consciousness. Amen.

Reply
6
