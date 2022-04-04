ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans Offense Getting In Extra Reps This Offseason - NFL Tracker

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below. APRIL 4 TEXANS OFFENSE GETTING SOME REPS Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins' plans to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#Texans#Instagram#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Football Network#Ota
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Colts Owner Sums Up The Impact Of Andrew Luck

When Andrew Luck retired from the game of football a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday, Colts owner Jim Irsay described it as a “bad dream moment.”. Since then, Indianapolis has trotted out five starting quarterbacks in each of the last five seasons (including 2022). And have mostly struggled to find footing at the most important position in football.
NFL
The Spun

Browns, Texans Trade Is Reportedly Unlikely To Happen

The Houston Texans are listening to overtures from teams regarding wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns are interested. It makes sense that the Browns would want Cooks, who developed a strong connection with Deshaun Watson in Houston. Watson, of course, is Cleveland’s new QB, acquired via blockbuster trade with the Texans last month.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

NFL insider: Deshaun Watson guaranteed contract has 'owners sweating'

When former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, he also unwittingly changed the landscape for all NFL quarterbacks moving forward. His contract for $230 million – fully guaranteed – will impact every team with young star QBs, according to NFL insider Peter King.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys have interest in adding WR

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they may not be done yet. Several teams expressed interest in DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins traded the veteran wideout to the New England Patriots on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys were one of those teams and are still looking to add a receiver.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Hosting Fastest Receiver in NFL Draft

Th e Green Bay Packers have a gaping hole at receiver that coach Matt LaFleur is in a hurry to fill. “You’ve got to look at the totally of that room and just the collective efforts that each individual brings to that room,” LaFleur said at the NFL Spring Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room. We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy