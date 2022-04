According to Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, the Texans have received multiple calls on the availability of veteran WR Brandin Cooks. (Tyler Conway) Cooks, 28, is heading into the final year of his contract and will make $12.5 million next season with the Texans. With Deshaun Watson being dealt out of town, the team seems committed to a rebuild that seems unlikely to cast a 28-year-old receiver in it. Over the past few weeks, the team has received "multiple" calls about his availability. It's unclear if any talks have crystalized but it remains a situation to monitor with the veteran WR monitor shaking out poorly this offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO