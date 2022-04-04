ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL GM Praises Texans' Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson Trade

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

In an offseason that's been full of big-name deals and trades, the Deshaun Watson trade from the Houston Texans to Cleveland Browns has to be the headliner so far. Some may argue that the Texans could have pushed for more despite the haul that general manager Nick Caserio managed to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
Sandusky Register

Browns fans rejecting Deshaun Watson

If a survey of readers is an accurate predictor, then the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson have a ways to go before fans accept Watson as the team's franchise quarterback. Browns general manager Andrew Berry, Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski pose for a photo during a news conference March 24 at the team's training facility in Berea. AP photo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Gm#American Football#New Orleans Saints#Espn Houston#The Wheelhouse
KVIA

Texas grand jury declines to charge NFL QB Deshaun Watson

A Harris County grand jury has declined to charge Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct. Harris County division chief of adult sex crimes and trafficking Johna Stallings said after court they presented nine criminal complaints but the grand jury chose not to indict the NFL star. Prosecutors presented evidence and interviewed witnesses for more than six hours.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
FanSided

Rival GMs were ‘stunned’ by Browns-Deshaun Watson contract

The Cleveland Browns fully-guaranteed $200+ million contract for Deshaun Watson was met with shock around the NFL from league executives. Cleveland gave Watson a loaded contract, all of which was guaranteed despite the 20-plus sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was a questionable — and to many offensive — decision from the Haslam family.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?

Free agency has been ongoing for three weeks, and the Cleveland Browns are still evaluating their options. One of those potential options is linebacker Joe Schobert. The 28-year-old started his career in Cleveland. He played four seasons with the team before spending 2020 in Jacksonville and 2021 in Pittsburgh. Schobert...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Hosting Fastest Receiver in NFL Draft

Th e Green Bay Packers have a gaping hole at receiver that coach Matt LaFleur is in a hurry to fill. “You’ve got to look at the totally of that room and just the collective efforts that each individual brings to that room,” LaFleur said at the NFL Spring Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room. We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons take Desmond Ridder over Evan Neal, add Georgia WR in latest PFF mock draft

The Falcons will undoubtedly be linked to every quarterback prospect during draft time because of their glaring need for a long-term solution at the position. After shipping Matt Ryan to Indy, Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal, making him the stopgap signal caller until the Falcons can find their future quarterback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL GM Believes The Saints Got Robbed

What exactly are the New Orleans Saints going for?. Could it be that they are going all-in for quarterback Jameis Winston?. It’s hard to fault them, especially after he went 5-2 last season before suffering a torn ACL. But they would like to build around Winston by getting additional...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants GM Keeps Cleaning Up Dave Gettleman’s Mess

New York Giants fans exalted when former general manager Dave Gettleman retired. While he’s not the sole reason for the team’s demise after their last Super Bowl appearance, his decision harmed the Giants’ competitiveness. Case in point: the 2018 season turned out to be Eli Manning‘s last,...
NFL
Yardbarker

‘The Real Thing’: Bobby Wagner Confirms Cowboys ‘Mutual Interest’ Contract Talks

Wagner ’s deal with the Rams (billed as a five-year contract) pays him $10 million guaranteed for the next two years, with a $17.5 million base total. You get to be disappointed in the fact that Dallas never got to that dollar total, as I understand it. And by COO Stephen Jones telling us, “It just didn’t work out.” You can also scoff at our story by noting that if the Cowboys were never going to give him over $8 million a year …
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy