Amazon Reportedly Mulling Worker Chat App That Could Ban Words Like ‘Restroom’ And ‘Diversity'

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Amazon is mulling a plan that would limit what words employees are allowed to use on an internal messaging app, according to documents obtained by The Intercept this week.

The proposal, first created in November 2021, is part of an effort to create an internal social media network to recognize employees with posts called “Shout-Outs.” The Intercept, citing the documents, said the plan was meant to foster happiness among workers and increase productivity, part of a broader push to gamify the work done inside its facilities.

The project, which has not launched, is also meant to include an “auto bad word monitor” to block out profane language and some inappropriate keywords. But, it may also bar a large list of terms as part of its pilot program, including: “I hate,” “This is concerning,” “petition,” “diversity,” “fairness” and “restroom,” among others.

“Our teams are always thinking about new ways to help employees engage with each other,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Intercept. “This particular program has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFtDE_0ezcAFRb00 Amazon is reportedly mulling a plan that would limit what words employees are allowed to use on an internal messaging app. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

Amazon has faced mounting criticism over reports about treatment of employees in its warehouses, including fierce efforts to bust unionization. The ban on the term “restroom” may harken back to reports of the strict, physically demanding protocols in fulfillment centers, including delivery drivers who have trouble finding access to public restrooms .

The report comes just days after warehouse workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize , a historic win for the labor movement and the first time a union has been formed inside an Amazon facility in the U.S. The victory came after a former Amazon employee who was fired for leading a walkout in 2020 over workplace protections organized a campaign with just a $120,000 budget.

Amazon spent $4.3 million on anti-union consultants last year alone.

The retailer has suggested it may challenge the election results, alleging “inappropriate and undue” influence by the National Labor Relations Board.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” the company said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Labor Relations#Restrooms#Diversity#Intercept
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Amazon Receives a Violent Slap That Sends Warning to Other Tech Giants

In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

