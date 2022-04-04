Mondays for Moms: The trouble with time-out and what to try instead
WLNS
2 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost every parent has tried using some form of “time-out” as a parenting technique. After a recent conversation 6 News had with Claire Vallotton, a Human Development and Families studies professor at MSU, some parents may never send their kids to timeout...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Did you know that this week is National Poison Prevention Week? 6 News is here for you with some tips on how to keep your kids safe from toxic substances. Almost all household products and medications can contain poisonous substances. Statistics show children younger than 6 make up nearly half of […]
HOUSTON - March 26, 2021 First came the migraines and eye pain. Then one day, half of the board in Wendy Cervantes’ eighth-grade classroom disappeared from her field of vision. Subsequent medical exams revealed a pituitary tumor in the then 13-year-old’s brain and, despite surgery, complete excision was impossible.
The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful.
A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.”
“She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
MOST grandmothers are more concerned about babysitting their grandchildren than having more kids of their own. With most women transitioning into menopause by their early fifties, having more kids is usually off the table. But this gran surprised everyone when she decided to fork out £23k on IVF in a...
When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. I have been...
If you are treated poorly by other people, it can hurt you. It can feel even more painful when the person you’re romantically attracted to ignores you or rejects you. Learning how to make him regret ignoring you is important as research points out that interpersonal rejection can be truly emotionally draining. But you don’t want to jump to conclusions now, do you?
SIX questions can apparently reveal a lot about your personality and the way you act. Rather than simply determining if you're an introvert or extrovert, or night owl or early bird, the questions can reportedly tell you fundamental points of your personality. One of the first questions of the test...
Our thoughts are like a private theater, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theater.
It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "The Four Horsemen," a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Criers are perceived differently depending on the context of the tears, according to findings published in the journal Emotion. When a crier is perceived as helpless or viewed as crying without a clear reason, they are rated as less competent. But when a crier is perceived as honest, they are rated as more competent.
Couple and catPhoto by Hutomo Abrianto from Pexels. There are typically two sides to a story. Relationships involve two people. It makes sense. But not always. There can be extenuating circumstances in some relationships.
Comments / 0