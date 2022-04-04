ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not bad, especially since they were drafted 7, 11, and 28.

Packers among teams with 'heavy interest' in Nebraska WR Samori Toure

The Green Bay Packers are one of five teams expressing “heavy interest” in Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Toure, a transfer from Montana, tied the Nebraska school record with five 100-yard receiving games in 2021. He caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 19.5 yards per catch and producing five catches of at least 50 yards.
2 veteran free agent wide receivers visit 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers hosted two veteran wide receivers on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. They are free agents Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner (h/t Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network) The Philadelphia Eagles signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He registered nine...
