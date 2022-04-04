Not bad, especially since they were drafted 7, 11, and 28.

Rob Gronkowski already hung them up then came back and played again. This time around, he might just retire altogether. The free agent, who would be welcomed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with open arms, has truly not decided if he’ll run it back with Tom Brady in 2022.
Sunday evening saw the final round of the Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA season. Nothing much in that, except it is the last time that the Mission Hills course will have held the event after a 51-year run. After missing the cut at the Dinah Shore Tournament...
Before we talk about who the Cleveland Browns are bringing in for a visit prior to the NFL draft, we first must explain the idea of a “top 30” visit. While that nomenclature has become normal, it is far from accurate. Instead, teams are allowed to have 30 draft-eligible players visit their facilities prior to the draft.
The wide receiver position is the favorite and most valued position in the 2022 NFL draft. Is this focus on receivers a sign that it’s the safest pick for success in the draft? Are the Cowboys believe Dak needs 3 wide receiver options to succeed?
Baseball is just around the corner, and Guardians’ pitcher Shane Bieber is no stranger to opening day. Bieber has been a cornerstone for the Guardians franchise, and is slated to start his third straight opening day game.
The Green Bay Packers are one of five teams expressing “heavy interest” in Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Toure, a transfer from Montana, tied the Nebraska school record with five 100-yard receiving games in 2021. He caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 19.5 yards per catch and producing five catches of at least 50 yards.
The San Francisco 49ers hosted two veteran wide receivers on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. They are free agents Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner (h/t Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network) The Philadelphia Eagles signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He registered nine...
This season definitely appears to have broken longtime Los Angeles Lakers announcer Stu Lantz. Before Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, video went viral of Lantz, who was apparently caught on a hot mic, calling for the Suns to put the Lakers out of their misery. “SOS, DD,” Lantz...
