New Paltz, NY

COVID-19 Dashboard Report: April 4, 2022

 2 days ago

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in our campus community. Two are students and one is an employee. All are isolating off campus. Since Jan. 1, 2022, there have been 211 active cases among students and 71 active cases among...

