COVID-19 Dashboard Report: April 4, 2022

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — March 14 As of Friday, 22 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 543 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Fifteen ICU beds were available, and two were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 5,726 (+3) 3,602 2,076 48 55.78% DeWitt 6,526 (+1) 3,971 2,459 96 48.06% Goliad 1,220 792 396 32 44.96% Jackson 3,286 2,613 614 59 47.77% Lavaca 4,289 2,656 1,518 115 46.38% Matagorda 8,419 (+2) 6,862 1,383 174 50.84% Refugio 1,785 1,140 613 32 56.97% Victoria 18,830 (+2) 16,690 1,735 405 52.85% Wharton 9,163 (+2) 6,996 1,959 208 55.84% 9-County Total 59,244 (+10) 45,322 12,753 1169 51.05%

VICTORIA, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO