Homeless San Rafael man files suit

With the deadline to clear one of the Bay Area’s largest homeless camps looming, San Jose has started towing cars and RVs near Columbus Park this week—a move that has prompted concern from advocates and homeless residents. With no advance notice, the city put up towing signs throughout the 18 acres area near Columbus Park...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
A genomic study of Native peoples in the San Francisco Bay Area finds that eight present-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe share ancestry with 12 individuals who lived in the region several hundred to 2,000 years ago. Reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study...
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – A couple in San Rafael has pleaded guilty to defrauding an insurance company, The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Sandra Yohanna Tejada, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 10, to fraudulently supporting an insurance claim, which is a felony. Her husband, Juan Cadena Nunez, 63, pleaded guilty to being […]
Two family-owned Latin American restaurants in San Rafael are drawing attention for fresh, made-to-order pupusas. The national dish of El Salvador is a thick, griddled, pillowy disc made with cornmeal or rice flour and filled with cheese, meat, vegetables and/or beans. At Pupuseria Blankita, housed on the ground floor of...
Police are investigating an armed robbery outside a residence in the Glenwood neighborhood in eastern San Rafael. The robbery happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday near the end of Rollingwood Drive, San Rafael police Sgt. Raul Aguilar said. Two men approached as the victim was getting out of a vehicle, and at least one had a gun, Aguilar said.
San Rafael is launching a citywide review process to plan the future of parks and recreation offerings. The city is planning three community meetings this spring to present ideas and collect input on current facilities and programs. Two city surveys are also in progress to identify how residents use facilities,...
Investigators have identified an East Bay man as the suspect in an armed robbery in San Rafael and two armed robberies in Novato. The San Rafael robbery happened on Feb. 10 outside the Dollar Tree store, where the robber pointed a gun at the woman’s face, police said. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not surrender her purse.
The Black Lives Matter Organization was created in 2013 in an effort to highlight the unfair treatment of black people across all the world. Almost a decade has passed since its launch and its impact has helped millions. Unfortunately, the esteemed social movement now sits at the forefront of a scandal.
The words “Jesus Lives” are emblazoned across a dilapidated unoccupied structure on the busy intersection of Warner Avenue and Nichols Lane in this Orange County city south of Los Angeles.The building’s windows are boarded up. Varying shades of white and unmatched paint cover graffiti and highlight cracks in the property’s exterior. This is the historic Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church that sits on a 4.5-acre landscape that, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is among the only surviving Japanese American properties acquired before California enacted the Alien Land Law in 1913 that barred Asian immigrants from owning land.___This...
