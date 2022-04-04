Homeless San Rafael man files suit

The words “Jesus Lives” are emblazoned across a dilapidated unoccupied structure on the busy intersection of Warner Avenue and Nichols Lane in this Orange County city south of Los Angeles.The building’s windows are boarded up. Varying shades of white and unmatched paint cover graffiti and highlight cracks in the property’s exterior. This is the historic Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church that sits on a 4.5-acre landscape that, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is among the only surviving Japanese American properties acquired before California enacted the Alien Land Law in 1913 that barred Asian immigrants from owning land.___This...

