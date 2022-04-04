ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Sign Taco Charlton

By John Hendrix
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

< p>Charlton spent last season with the Steelers, appearing in 11 games and starting one contest. He's a former first-round pick of the Cowboys, being selected 28th overall in the 2017 draft. He hasn't lived...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 1 Thing Cowboys Must Improve On

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have lost a number of key pieces off last year’s 12-5 NFC East championship roster. Dallas traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in free agency. Another free agent, defensive end Randy Gregory, opted to sign with the Denver Broncos, while offensive tackle La’El Collins was waived.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
ESPN

What will New Orleans Saints do in the NFL draft after trading for a second first-rounder?

METAIRIE, La. – Leave it to the New Orleans Saints to find a way to stay bold and aggressive while in the midst of finally trying to save some salary-cap space. New Orleans didn’t necessarily “win” Monday’s trade with the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to most draft value charts (ESPN’s draft pick value calculator weighed heavily in Philly’s favor, while others were closer to a tie). But the idea of trading their 2023 first-round draft choice for an extra first-rounder in 2022 makes a lot of sense when you consider the Saints’ current circumstances:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Cowboys#Dallas#Taco Charlton#American Football#Steelers
Classic Rock 105.1

New Orleans Saints Make A Trade To Move Up In The Draft

Breaking news, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints traded picks 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Eagles for picks 16, 19, and 194 in this year's NFL Draft. Mickey Loomis the Saints GM is a wizard when it...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Seattle TE makes bold claim about Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos made a big move this offseason, trading for former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Part of the deal sent quarterback Drew Lock to the Seattle Seahawks in what will be a new start for the former second-round pick. Lock has not done enough to this point in...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears met with WR/PR DeAndre Carter

The Bears’ search for Jakeem Grant’s replacement is underway. According to multiple reports, the team met with return specialist DeAndre Carter on Monday. This doesn’t mean the two sides are getting ready to sign a deal, but it does at least indicate mutual interest. Carter is a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Veteran Quarterback Signing

First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got Tom Brady back from retirement. Then, they re-signed his backup. The Bucs announced Wednesday afternoon that they have officially welcomed back Blaine Gabbert, who has spent the last two seasons caddying for Brady. Gabbert appeared in six games for Tampa Bay in 2021, completing...
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

D.K. Metcalf: Seahawks turned down Jets 10th overall pick for WR

According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?

Free agency has been ongoing for three weeks, and the Cleveland Browns are still evaluating their options. One of those potential options is linebacker Joe Schobert. The 28-year-old started his career in Cleveland. He played four seasons with the team before spending 2020 in Jacksonville and 2021 in Pittsburgh. Schobert...
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons sign LB Evans, OL Ifedi to add to free agent class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The budget-conscious Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round picks Rashaan Evans and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to one-year contracts on Wednesday. bolsters the Falcons at linebacker after spending the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy