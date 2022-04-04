ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

We Salute You: Raymond W. Lebrecht

WNYT
 1 day ago

WNYT

We Salute You: Cj Rivera

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Specialist Cj Rivera of Amsterdam. He served from 2013 to 2019 and helped with natural disaster relief.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Bob Lee

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private John "Bob" Lee of Speigletown and Averill Park. He served in Italy during the 1940s and was taken prisoner by the Germans for more than a year.
AVERILL PARK, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Sandra France

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army SFC Sandra France of Johnstown. The highly-decorated veteran served in the Army and the Army Reserves, as a patient administrative specialist and then a drill sergeant.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Richard Anderson

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO1 Richard Anderson of Glens Falls. He joined the Navy at 17, and his 20+ years of active duty includes three tours in Vietnam. He later worked as a repo man at Glens Falls National Bank.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Harvey Nutter

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy SN2 Harvey Nutter of Troy and Saratoga Springs. He served in WWII aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard in the South Pacific. Later, he spent 20 years with the New York State Police. He passed away in 2016 at age 88.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Avery "Prope" Dietter

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
ANCRAMDALE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Theodore "Teddy" Bresee

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Corporal Theodore "Teddy" Bresee of Troy. He served aboard the HMT Rohna in the 1940s, and was tragically killed at age 18 in an attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Algeria.
TROY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Mark Burek

NewsChannel 13 salutes US Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Burek of Castleton-on-Hudson. He served from 1975 to 1998, including time in the Gulf War. He later went on to raise money for Parkinson's disease research. He is the son of Ted and Carol Burek.
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: David Demick

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force A1C David Demick of Pittsfield and Queensbury. He joined the Air Force in 1962, and his service includes time in Japan and Thailand.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Edward Drake

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sergeant E-5 Edward Drake of Pittsfield. He served 17 years in the Army Reserves. He later worked for the United States Department of Agriculture. He is a beloved grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four.
PITTSFIELD, MA

