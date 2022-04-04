We Salute You: Raymond W. Lebrecht

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO1 Richard Anderson of Glens Falls. He joined the Navy at 17, and his 20+ years of active duty includes three tours in Vietnam. He later worked as a repo man at Glens Falls National Bank.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy SN2 Harvey Nutter of Troy and Saratoga Springs. He served in WWII aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard in the South Pacific. Later, he spent 20 years with the New York State Police. He passed away in 2016 at age 88.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Corporal Theodore "Teddy" Bresee of Troy. He served aboard the HMT Rohna in the 1940s, and was tragically killed at age 18 in an attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Algeria.
NewsChannel 13 salutes US Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Burek of Castleton-on-Hudson. He served from 1975 to 1998, including time in the Gulf War. He later went on to raise money for Parkinson's disease research. He is the son of Ted and Carol Burek.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sergeant E-5 Edward Drake of Pittsfield. He served 17 years in the Army Reserves. He later worked for the United States Department of Agriculture. He is a beloved grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four.
Comments / 0