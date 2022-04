Mystery still shrouds a situation at Mercy Health after both St. Elizabeth hospitals in Boardman and Youngstown were placed on lockdown Sunday. That lockdown has since been lifted. Mercy Health says that patients and workers were the only people allowed to enter. The cause for the events at two hospitals has not been revealed. It is also unclear what time the lockdown occurred, but Mercy Health confirmed that there was in fact temporary restricted access sometime Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO