Riverside County, CA

One dead and one injured after reckless driving leads to fatal Ramona Expressway wreck

By Trevor Montgomery
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEVIEW, Calif., — Although details are still emerging, officials have confirmed that a motorist has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Lakeview area between the cities of San Jacinto and Perris earlier this morning, Monday, April 4. The fatal accident, which initial reports from the scene indicate...

Bobbi Burk
18h ago

You know..... There has been things done to try to prevent accidents on that road. The passing lanes were put in some years ago. In my opinion, nothing will truly stop a aggressive, impatient driver from causing wrecks. It's the drivers that are the problem, NOT THE ROAD!

CEO Geōrgos
13h ago

It's these kids in swooped up cars driving recklessly down Ramona Expressway. They drive reckless down a main street where I live. Cars doing 70 down a 50. Death is the only way they will learn.

