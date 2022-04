You might be able to give yourself shots of your medicine at home as part of your treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Self-injections may be an option for you if your RA doctor (rheumatologist) prescribes a powerful type of medicine called a biologic, says Nilanjana Bose, MD, a rheumatologist with Lonestar Rheumatology in Houston. Biologics are usually for people with moderate to severe RA, she says. Several kinds of them need to be injected (or given to you as an IV at the doctor’s office) because they don’t come in pill form.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO