The Montana Secretary of State will poll state legislators over the next month on whether they want to convene a special session to investigate the state’s elections systems. This week, a group of 10 GOP legislators submitted the request to Christi Jacobsen’s office. For months, a handful of Republican lawmakers have been lobbying for a special session that would include an investigative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections. The proposed convening date of the intended single-day special session is May 2. Despite a lack of evidence showing widespread voter fraud — and sweeping wins by the GOP in 2020 —...

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO