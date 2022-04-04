ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrogate McDonald's PCSO attack: Girls bailed

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree teenage girls arrested after two PCSOs were seriously injured during a fight in a McDonald's have been released on bail. The community officers were hurt after a group of teenagers reportedly refused to leave the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Phillip Harris disappearance: Police search Sandwell property

A property is being searched in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy almost 23 years ago. Phillip Harris left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham. He later called his foster parents to say he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog which fatally attacked boy in Egdon was a Rottweiler

A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ross-on-Wye: Woman charged with newborn's murder

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby. Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was detained by police on Monday. She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019. Ms Mayo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford pair who starved and mistreated boys jailed

Two people who denied boys food and made them stand in stress positions for hours on end have been jailed. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, from Telford, Shropshire, were both convicted of four counts of child neglect between 2014 and 2018. The charges were brought after concerns raised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman left to die in squalor by father and brother, court told

A vulnerable woman died in "horrific" conditions after her father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard. Julie Burdett, 61, weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when paramedics were called to her Leicester home, jurors were told. Leicester Crown Court heard "extreme" hoarders Ralph...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Payout for autistic man detained in Lancashire care home

An autistic man has received a £200,000 High Court settlement after being unlawfully detained in a care home for more than seven years. The 24-year-old was removed from his family home and placed in accommodation by Lancashire County Council in 2010. Lawyers argued being in a care home on...
MENTAL HEALTH

