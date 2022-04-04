Harrogate McDonald's PCSO attack: Girls bailed

Three teenage girls arrested after two PCSOs were seriously injured during a fight in a McDonald's have been released on bail. The community officers were hurt after a group of teenagers reportedly refused to leave the...
Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
A property is being searched in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy almost 23 years ago. Phillip Harris left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham. He later called his foster parents to say he would...
A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property,...
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby. Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was detained by police on Monday. She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019. Ms Mayo...
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Three schoolboys who disappeared from a small village yesterday have been found after an urgent search appeal. The three boys, aged 9, 13 and 14, had last been seen in Witherslack, Cumbria early on Tuesday. Cumbria Police launched an appeal to find the missing children hours later, saying they had...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
The family of a woman whose body was found in a river last month after weeks of searching said they were overwhelmed by the community response. Former nurse Janet Edwards was last seen in Hereford in December. Her body was found on 10 March. Her family said she was a...
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
Seven gang members who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the street have been jailed for murder. John Soyoye was in a group attacked by 13 machete and bat-wielding men and boys in Kenyon Lane in the Moston area of Manchester on 5 November 2020. The incident was filmed on...
Two people who denied boys food and made them stand in stress positions for hours on end have been jailed. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, from Telford, Shropshire, were both convicted of four counts of child neglect between 2014 and 2018. The charges were brought after concerns raised...
NEW YORK, New York - Frank Abrokwa, 37, the man accused of smearing human feces on an unexpecting subway rider in February 2022 and allegedly spitting at a Jewish man has been arrested and police say is now back behind bars.
A vulnerable woman died in "horrific" conditions after her father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard. Julie Burdett, 61, weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when paramedics were called to her Leicester home, jurors were told. Leicester Crown Court heard "extreme" hoarders Ralph...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A 26-year-old woman arrested this week in the fatal shoving attack of an 87-year-old woman earlier this month on a New York City street has made bail, her attorney said Friday. Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, New York, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter...
An autistic man has received a £200,000 High Court settlement after being unlawfully detained in a care home for more than seven years. The 24-year-old was removed from his family home and placed in accommodation by Lancashire County Council in 2010. Lawyers argued being in a care home on...
Comments / 0