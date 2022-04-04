ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Idaho school district seeking input for new U.S. history curriculum

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ceIW_0ezZCQyt00

Idaho Falls School District 91 seeks parent feedback as it considers new high school U.S. history curriculum.

The district is hosting an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho Falls High School Media Center to give parents and patrons the opportunity to ask questions about what is currently being taught.

History teachers from Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools will be available to answer questions, and input gathered at the open house will be considered by the district’s school board when trustees review the curriculum recommendation.

The materials that are ultimately recommended to the board will be available for public review for 30 days before the board takes final action.

An online survey is available on the district’s website for people to submit questions or share concerns if they are unable to attend the open house.

The full course outline is available at tinyurl.com/D91History . Students in the district study U.S. history from 1865 to the present with a focus on standards from the Idaho Content Standards for Social Studies.

Additional questions can be sent to Curriculum Coordinator Lisa Armstrong at armslisa@sd91.org .

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#U S History#School Board#Idaho Falls High School#Idaho Falls School
