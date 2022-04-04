ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

City Attorney’s Green Light Of Controversial Fairfield U. College Location In North End Draws Sharp Rebuke From Retired Judge Lopez

By LennieGrimaldi
 2 days ago

A legal and neighborhood battle looms over a City Attorney’s Office opinion allowing Fairfield University to locate a two-year college on property owned by the Diocese of Bridgeport in the North End. Neighborhood leaders, including City Councilwoman Michelle Lyons, oppose the plan citing traffic and congestion concerns that would devalue area...

New Haven Register

Sally’s Apizza Fairfield location to open this summer

FAIRFIELD — Sally’s Apizza announced this week that its Fairfield location will be opening this summer. The news was shared on the popular pizzeria’s social media accounts on Monday, which was also pi day — a popular day for pizza. The post shows a picture of...
FAIRFIELD, CT

