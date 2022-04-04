East Idaho man gets six years of probation for robbery attempt

A Bonneville County man who attempted to rob a convenience store in 2021 has been sentenced to six years of probation.

Ethan Gilmore, 21, will also have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Gilmore was arrested in March 2021 after he threatened a cashier at the convenience store with a gun. He fled after the employee refused to give him the cash in the register.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office identified Gilmore through tips. He admitted to the attempted robbery after his arrest. He had clothes and a car that were seen in security footage of the robbery.

Gilmore pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in exchange for a charge of burglary being dismissed.