Cryptoverse: NFT bubble gets that shrinking feeling

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
A visitor takes a photo in front of a video installation "Glows in the Night" by Chinese contemporary artist Yang Yongliang, which will be converted into NFTs and auctioned online at Sotheby's, at the Digital Art Fair, in Hong Kong, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/

April 5 (Reuters) - The NFT bubble isn't popping, but it may have sprung a leak.

A year on from when a single non-fungible token sold for $69.3 million in crypto at Christie's auction house, with the buyer paying to be recorded on blockchain as the owner of a digital file that anyone can see online for free, this weird and wild market is showing some signs of slowing down.

Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, had reached nearly $5 billion in January, a giant leap from the $8 million a year before, but declined to around $2.5 billion last month.

Around 635,000 people bought an NFT last month, for $427 on average, according to market tracker CryptoSlam, down from about 948,000 for $659 in January.

Companies nonethless continue to pile into the fashionable "metaverse", where digital assets like virtual land and clothing for avatars can be bought for cryptocurrency as NFTs. JPMorgan (JPM.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L) are among businesses that have opened virtual venues in NFT-based worlds this year, while YouTube and Instagram (GOOGL.O) also have NFT plans. read more

"Obviously the enthusiasm and interest that we had at some periods last year is not here anymore," said Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile, a Miami-based digital art collector. "I think we achieved something that wasn’t sustainable."

He added that sales had picked up again in recent weeks, though.

NFT sales on OpenSea

Modesta Masoit, director of finance and analytics at NFT research firm DappRadar, said the market was not in overall decline but rather consolidating after its meteoric growth, adding that investor caution following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February may have depressed sales.

"Everybody was expecting that there was going to be a consolidation period," she added. "It's not going away, it's just consolidating."

Overall NFT sales have totalled about $11.8 billion so far in 2022, according to DappRadar, excluding $19.3 billion worth of sales from a platform suspected to be dominated by irregular trades, where a small number of accounts trade items back and forth for inflated prices. read more

Daily NFT volumes

BULL TO BEAR TO APE

NFTs can be exotic and dangerous beasts.

Prices can drop dramatically after an initial surge, in a highly volatile market where the value of an asset depends on its social status.

Nima Sagharchi, head of digital assets at auction house Bonhams, said that in contrast to the traditional art world, the NFT market can see-saw between bull and bear cycles within as little as a week.

An NFT representing a piece of computer-generated abstract images from a collection called Art Blocks would sell for around $15,000 on average at a peak in September 2021, but fetched just under $4,200 last month, according to CryptoSlam.

Meanwhile, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs - a set of 10,000 variations on a cartoon primate - still sell for around $300,000 on average.

Bored Ape prices

Buying a Bored Ape - as celebrities including Madonna and Paris Hilton have done - can be considered akin to joining a cross between a members' club and an investment scheme. Buyers often advertise their membership by setting their NFT as their profile picture on social media.

A cryptocurrency called ApeCoin was launched last month, given initially to holders of Bored Ape NFTs as well as the project's founders. Its market cap is already $3.4 billion, according to Coinbase data.

Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs executive, wrote in a blog post that expectations for this token encouraged him to spend around $400,000 worth of the cryptocurrency ether on a Bored Ape NFT.

"Social tokens are the BIG thing," he wrote.

NFT indexes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

CNBC

NFT 'bubble' has already burst because of flight to quality, says IDX's McMillan: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos speaks to Ben McMillan, founder and CIO of IDX Digital Assets, about the volatile swings in NFT prices in recent weeks.
CNET

Is the US Developing a Digital Dollar? This Week's Top Bitcoin & Crypto News

Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Fortune

Binance’s founder, who accumulated as much wealth as Mark Zuckerberg in a quarter the time, explains how it feels to become unfathomably rich virtually overnight

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. At least on paper, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is among the world’s richest people. The 44-year-old runs the largest crypto exchange, worth an estimated $300 billion,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin from Satoshi-era wallet suddenly activates after 11 years

A bitcoin wallet that has been dormant for more than a decade has mysteriously moved.The 500BTC held in the account were worth less than $250 when it was mined in January 2011, but are now valued at $23.5 million at today’s exchange rates.The last time the funds moved, bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto was still active online, however the semi-anonymous nature of transactions mean no definitive link can be made.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin’s remarkable gains over the last 10 years saw its overall market cap pass $1.2 trillion last November, when its price hit an all-time...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

