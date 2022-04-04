ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Levels and Water Conditions at Comparable Levels to 2013 and 2015

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Department of Water Resources (DWR) personnel have indicated that current snow levels and water conditions are similar to those seen during the height of the last drought. During the fourth snow survey of the season, DWR highlighted the impact of a warm and dry start to 2022. The conditions at...

