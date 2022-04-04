Robeson County Planning Board meets April 13

Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday detailed all of the recommended procedures that would lead to a return to in-person meetings by town boards and committees. But after some discussion, no board member made a motion, and Chair Emily Mitchell said the matter will be discussed again at the next full meeting on April 11.
WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District’s board of education has rescheduled its meeting which was to be held on Tuesday, April 12. The new date of the meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education meeting room at the Junior/Senior High School.
Thanks to a recent change in state law and an utter lack of board control over meeting proceedings, the efficacy of the Waynesville planning board as an instrument of growth management is in serious doubt after what should have been two fairly routine development hearings devolved into a four-and-a-half hour circus.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is planning demolitions this month for some of the downtown properties purchased last December. City Council approved a $15 million purchase of four motels between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard near 7th Ave. N. in December, and the motels currently are vacant and mostly fenced […]
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Henry County Board voted to give all county households ARP funds through a $50 electric utility credit, the board said in a media release. Henry County was awarded a $9.5 million American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in early 2021, the board said. The county board voted on Jan. 20 to use about $1.1 million of the funds to provide direct household relief on the April 2022 electric bill.
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County farm couple Millard and Connie Locklear who grow fruits, vegetable, and culinary and medicinal herbs, are among the two finalists for the 2022 Small Farmer of the Year Award. The award winner will be announced at the Small Farmers Appreciation event beginning at 11...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to a funding decision made by Wilmington’s City Council Tuesday night, a local tennis complex will get a major facelift. The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Empie Park has 24 public courts. After a unanimous vote by city council, $250,000 of grant funding will go toward reconstructing eight of the original tennis courts.
Comments / 0