FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law nine pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly. “I am pleased to sign House Bill 397 which provides our Western Kentucky schools, students and educators extra excused days that were missed due to the tornadoes and storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am also thankful to sign some more good pieces of legislation that support local governments, drivers on our roadways, our environment, our pharmacists and Kentuckians seeking telehealth care or facing lung cancer.”

